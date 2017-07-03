WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Roundtable Discussion on Nolan's 'Dunkirk' + More TV Spots

July 3, 2017
Dunkirk Movie

"What's your favorite thing about working with Chris?" Warner Bros has launched their final round of marketing for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, arriving in theaters this month. One of their latest featurettes is a roundtable discussion between the four young actors who star in the film as soldiers: Jack Lowden, Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Harry Styles. The film is an intense, rescue story set in 1940 at the beginning of WWII. When Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France were surrounded by the German army during a fierce battle in France, they had to evacuate by civilian boats across the English channel to get home safely. We've seen plenty of other trailers for Dunkirk so far, but it's cool that they're promoting this with a discussion among the actors talking about making this film. I'm very excited to see it.

Here's the roundtable featurette + TV spots for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, direct from WB's YouTube:

Here's a few new promotional banners for Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk released recently, via IMPAwards:

Dunkirk Banner

Dunkirk Banner

Dunkirk Banner

You can still see the first teaser trailer for Nolan's Dunkirk here, or the second trailer or third trailer here.

Dunkirk tells the story of the miraculous evacuation of Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France, who were cut off and surrounded by the German army from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, France, between May 27th and June 4th, 1940, during Battle of France in Word War II. Dunkirk is both written and directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of the movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, The Prestige, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy and Interstellar previously. It was filmed on location on the actual beaches where the evacuation took place in Dunkirk, France. Warner Bros will release Dunkirk in theaters everywhere on July 21st this summer. We'll be there opening night. What about you?

  • Don't get me wrong, love Nolan's work, but this isn't just my kind of story i want to see from him. Maybe it's a masterpiece, i expect nothing else, but i will pass it on without wat it...
  • eurogibbon
    I wasn't interested at first. The thought of a 3-hour PG-13 war film with lots of pontificating Nolan dialogue was not attractive, but I've since heard it's only 90 mins long and has very little dialogue. So I'm quite intrigued now. If they deliver realistic battle scenes too (how can we go back after Saving Private Ryan?) then this could be really good.

