Watch: Sandra Oh vs Anne Heche in First Official Trailer for 'Catfight'

"I have nothing left to do in this life but destroy you." An official trailer has debuted for a wacky indie film titled Catfight, about two women who get into a huge fight that lasts pretty much the entire movie. Catfight stars Sandra Oh and Anne Heche as former friends, now mortal enemies, who end up in a big fight that starts at a party. It's described as an action-packed, "jet-black comedy about two bitter rivals whose grudge match spans a lifetime." The cast includes Alicia Silverstone, Dylan Baker and Damian Young. The film premiered at the Toronto Film Festival to mixed reviews. Erica Mann reviewed this for FS from TIFF, saying it's a "quirky, ridiculous satire with a lot to say." This looks like some harmless fun, so check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Onur Tukel's Catfight, direct from YouTube:

Wealthy wine lover Veronica Salt (Sandra Oh) and struggling outsider artist Ashley Chambers (Anne Heche) were close in college, but haven’t seen each other since. When they find themselves attending the same glitzy birthday party, verbal barbs lead to fisticuffs and an all-out brawl that will keep these two locked in combat for years to come. Catfight is both written and directed by Turkish-American filmmaker Onur Tukel, of the indie films Applesauce, Summer of Blood, Richard's Wedding, and Drawing Blood previously. This film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (read our review). Dark Sky Films releases Onur Tukel's Catfight in select theaters starting March 3rd, 2017 this winter. Who's interested?