Watch: Sci-Fi Short 'Others Will Follow' Based on Apollo Contingency

"Fate has ordained that the men who went to Mars to explore in peace will stay on Mars to rest in peace…" This new sci-fi short film is pretty damn cool, and worth a watch if you love space exploration as much as I do. Others Will Follow is a sci-fi short made by Andrew Finch, based on the Apollo 11 contingency speech written for Nixon in the case that the astronauts ended up on stuck on the Moon, unable to return home. The short film is about a failed mission to Mars and the value of human space flight. Featuring the voice of Bruce Greenwood, and starring Winston Tao, Erica Sabol, and Damian Chey. There's actually some seriously outstanding VFX in this, along with a fascinating story of brave explorers. Watch below and enjoy.

Original description from Vimeo: "The lone survivor of the first mission to Mars uses his last moments to pass the torch of inspiration." Others Will Follow is written, directed, edited by Andrew Finch, who also did the cinematography, sets, VFX, props, costumes, sound design and score. Visit his official website for more info. Greg Cotten also worked as co-cinematographer. Finch spent 4 years making this entirely on his own as a "personal labor of love." He explains that he "attempted to do every aspect of its creation myself, from pyrotechnics to music composition… I hope the final product feels authentic." You can see a behind-the-scenes video here or visit the film's official website. To watch even more shorts, click here. Thoughts?