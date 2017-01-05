Watch: Second Teaser Trailer for Pixar's 'Cars 3' Introduces a Villain

Meet the hot, young racers that Lightning is going up against. Disney has released a fun new teaser trailer for Pixar's Cars 3, introducing two of the new villains in the upcoming sequel hitting theaters this summer. The racecar Lightning McQueen, voiced by Owen Wilson, is back again and this time he must prove he's still relevant when a "new generation of blazing-fast racers" threatens to push him out. The very first teaser trailer was quite dramatic - showing a big crash about to happen. The two new bad boy cars include Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer, and Cruz Ramirez, voiced by Cristela Alonzo - revealed by EW.com. Both of them get short little video introductions in this fun teaser. I'm still waiting to see more real footage.

Here's the second unofficial teaser trailer (+ original teaser poster) for Pixar's Cars 3, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Cars 3 here, to see some other footage from this sequel.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Pixar's Cars 3 is directed by newcomer Brian Fee, a storyboard artist and animator (for Pixar) making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Daniel Gerson. Disney will release Pixar's Cars 3 in theaters everywhere starting on June 16th, 2017 this summer. Who's interested?