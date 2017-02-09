Watch: Second Trailer for 'The Circle' with Emma Watson & Tom Hanks

"We used to go on adventures, we used to have fun, now it's all filtered through this. Does this really seem okay to you?" STX has debuted the second official trailer for James Ponsoldt's adaptation of the best-selling book The Circle, about a mysterious tech company that hires a young woman who learns there's more to their data collection than it seems. The book by Dave Eggers is very popular now, often being compared to working at Google or Facebook. Emma Watson stars, along with Tom Hanks as the CEO of the company, plus Karen Gillan, John Boyega, Bill Paxton, Patton Oswalt, Glenne Headly, Ellar Coltrane, Ellen Wong, Poorna Jagannathan and Nate Corddry. This is a very good trailer, except for the music.

Here's the second official trailer for James Ponsoldt's The Circle, direct from STX's YouTube:

A woman lands a job at a powerful tech company called the Circle, where she becomes involved with a mysterious man. Adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name. "The Circle's game changer: SeeChange cameras, glass eyeballs that fit anywhere and transmit real-time footage wirelessly. Mae steps into the SeeChange world and instantly explodes from entry-level employee to being famous worldwide for sharing her life, fears and ambitions with millions of strangers." The Circle is both written and directed by American filmmakers James Ponsoldt, of the films Off the Black, Smashed, The Spectacular Now and The End of the Tour previously. It's an adaptation of the book by Dave Eggers. EuropaCorp USA will release Ponsoldt's The Circle in theaters everywhere starting April 28th, 2017 this spring. Planning to see this?