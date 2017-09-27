See Shinichirō Watanabe's Anime Short 'Blade Runner: Black Out 2022'

"All records on the ground will be erased." Ready for more Blade Runner prequel action? Warner Bros has unveiled the final prequel short film for Blade Runner 2049, this one an anime directed by acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Shinichirō Watanabe (of Samurai Champloo and Cowboy Bebop). Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 takes place between the first and second short films, in the year 2022, telling the story of when an EMP blast knocked out power to cities around the world causing the anti-Replicant movement, which lead to their prohibition, before Niander Wallace eventually brought them back. This short very much reminds me of the Animatrix shorts, specifically "The Second Renaissance" Parts I & II which tell a much bigger story about what is going on in the world. This will definitely get you in the mood for the full movie.

Here's a trailer for the Blade Runner: Black Out 2022 prequel for Blade Runner 2049, via Crunchyroll:

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros will release Blade Runner 2049 in theaters everywhere on October 6th very soon. For more follow @bladerunner. Have your tickets?