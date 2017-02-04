Watch: Super Bowl Spot for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Life' with Jake Gyllenhaal

"Are you recording this?" Sony has launched a new trailer along with the official Super Bowl TV spot for the sci-fi space thriller Life, from director Daniel Espinosa. This is the movie set on a space station where a group of astronauts and scientists end up discovering some kind of "life" after catching a rogue satellite, but it turns malicious quick. The first trailer was surprisingly attention grabbing, and this new TV spot promises some serious space horror scares and screams. The impressive cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal with Ryan Reynolds, Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare, and Olga Dihovichnaya. Sony's release of Life has also moved up to this March, from May originally. You don't want to miss this new spot.

Up first - here's the new Super Bowl TV spot for Daniel Espinosa's Life, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Next up - here's the newest trailer (+ a new poster) for Daniel Espinosa's Life, also from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Life here, to see a bit more footage from this film.

Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: the first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected. Life is directed by up-and-coming Swedish filmmaker Daniel Espinosa, of the films Easy Money (originally Snabba Cash), Safe House and Child 44 previously. The screenplay is by writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Zombieland, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Deadpool). Sony will release Life in theaters starting on March 24th this spring. Anyone want to see this?