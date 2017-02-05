Watch: Super Bowl TV Spot for F. Gary Gray's 'The Fate of the Furious'

"You guys are going to work together." Universal has debuted their official Super Bowl TV spot for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious, following up the first trailer, from December, for this sequel. This new spot has plenty of totally cheesy footage, but of course fans will eat it up anyway. Vin Diesel leads the way, with a cast including Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Lucas Black, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Elsa Pataky, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, plus two newcomers: Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. This ends with a submarine and a missile evasion action scene, I mean come on, how absurd is that. Of course it has to be this crazy, why not. The wrecking ball scene looks like it will be fun, but I'm not so sure about the sub. Who's excited to see this?

Here's the full Super Bowl TV spot for F. Gary Gray's The Fate of the Furious, direct from YouTube:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage… and to bring home the man who made them a family. The Fate of the Furious (Fast 8) is directed by filmmaker F. Gary Gray, of the films Friday, The Negotiator, A Man Apart, The Italian Job, Be Cool, Law Abiding Citizen and Straight Outta Compton previously. The screenplay is once again written by Chris Morgan. Universal will open The Fate of the Furious in theaters everywhere on April 14th, 2017 just before the summer kicks off.