Watch: Super Entertaining Cyber Punk Animated Short Film 'X-Story'

If you love action adventure or anything cyber punk, you have to stop for a moment and watch this awesome short film. X-Story is an animated short made by Russian animator Vitaliy Shushko that is a cyberpunk adventure about a guy who gets a "bionic power arm" and goes to find hidden treasure. It seems like kind of an homage to video games, almost Mega Man meets Mario, but there's also a bit of The Incredibles in here with the big villain. Whatever it is, the animation is gorgeous and feels vintage yet fresh. I really enjoyed watching Shushko's X-Story, and I think you will also find it to be very impressive animated entertainment.

Thanks to Quiet Earth for the tip on this short. Original description from Vimeo: "A guy equipped with the latest model of bionic power arm gets a map and a mysterious ball from a clandestine dealer, and begins the search for a treasure that is hidden inside an abandoned tower in the desert." X-Story is directed by Russian filmmaker Vitaliy Shushko (visit his blog here), who also did the art and story for the short, which took him over two years to make. Featuring animation by Elena Volk, Pavel Mira & Sushko, with music by Viktor Gullichsen and Henri Keinala. For more info, visit the film's Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. Thoughts?