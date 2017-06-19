Watch: Super Suspenseful Horror Short 'Curve' Directed by Tim Egan

Time for something uniquely scary. A very suspenseful horror short film titled Curve has debuted online, from writer/director Tim Egan. The short originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and won Best Short at Sitges last year, so it already has quite a bit of good buzz. Curve is a very simple concept horror short film about a woman who wakes up clinging to a "smooth, curved surface high above a sentient abyss". Starring Laura Jane Turner as the woman. I like how simple this is, and how it relies on the sound design and visual storytelling to make you feel the fear and intensity. But - what the heck is this place?! See below.

Original description from Vimeo: "Clinging to a smooth, curved surface high above a sentient abyss, a girl tries to cover the few feet back to safety without losing purchase and falling to her death." Curve is written and directed by filmmaker Tim Egan. Egan is based in Melbourne, a graduate of VCA who has worked in all areas of indie filmmaking previously. Curve is being developed as a feature along with Egan's other new upcoming project Hollow. The short first debuted at Tribeca and won best short at Sitges, Transylvania and Ihorror. For more info, visit the film's official website. To see more shorts, click here. What did you think?