Watch: Stunning Supercut of All the 2017 Academy Award Nominees

The countdown is on! We're only 24 days away from the Academy Awards ceremony, where we'll see if Damien Chazelle's La La Land takes home all the big prizes or not. To celebrate the Oscar season, Canada's Cineplex movie theater chain put together this excellent supercut video featuring footage from all of the different movies nominated for Academy Awards this year. This is essentially another retrospective looking back at the movies of 2016, featuring footage from the best of the best of last year. If there's something you don't recognize, make it your top priority to catch up and watch whatever films you haven't seen yet. Enjoy.

Description from Cineplex's YouTube: "We're celebrating all of the Oscar nominated films of 2017: From La La Land, to Moonlight, Arrival and more!" To see the full list of 2017 Academy Award nominations, click here. The ceremony will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The 89th Academy Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday, February 26th, at the end of this month. La La Land earned the most nominations this year, with 14 in total. In addition, the 15 Academy Award nominated short films will be showing in theaters this month. Have you seen all the 2017 Oscar nominees?