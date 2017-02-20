WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'Tears In The Rain' Sci-Fi Short Film Inspired by 'Blade Runner'

by
February 20, 2017

Tears In The Rain Sci-Fi Short Film

"I would know if I was a replicant!" We're always on the lookout for good sci-fi short films. Tears In The Rain is an intriguing little short from South Africa that is clearly directly inspired by Blade Runner, set in the world of Philip K. Dick's novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. This short was made on a budget of only $1500 which is crazy impressive, and it looks great. I wish there was more taking place outside on the streets, but it's still cool to see a well-made short film set in this world, and I can always appreciate some fascinating dialogue. This gets deep into the themes from the original novel about free will and whether or not our memories are real, and if we would know that we're a robot, or are just designed to think we're real.

Tears In The Rain Poster Art

Original synopsis for the short: "In a dystopian Los Angeles future, retirement engineer John Kampff (Sean Cameron Michael) hunts down suspected Replicant Andy Smith (Russel Savadier). As John soon learns, Replicant detection is nearly impossible without specialist equipment." Tears In The Rain is directed by South African filmmaker Christopher Grant Harvey, learn more about him on his website; screenplay by Christopher Grant Harvey and Evan James Dembskey. With music composed by Siddhartha Barnhoorn, and additional music by Neon Vandal. Starring Sean Cameron Michael & Russel Savadier. The poster art is made by Kelvin Liew. For info on the short, visit the official site. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?

