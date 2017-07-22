Watch: Teaser Trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Movie

"There's nowhere left to go… Nowhere, except the Oasis." Warner Bros has debuted the first teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One, the geeky novel about a kid in the future who logs into a virtual reality world and plays games to win the ultimate prize. I'm so excited to finally see something from this, and I still can't believe Spielberg is actually directing. Young actor Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, known in the gaming world as Parzival. The cast includes Mark Rylance as the game's creator, James Halliday, as well as T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, and Kae Alexander. There's some great references to The Iron Giant, Back to the Future, and E.T. of course, and this is only just the first tease. Dang I'm hyped for this!! Very excited to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, from WB's YouTube:

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg. Ready Player One is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously. The screenplay is written by Zak Penn, Eric Eason, and Ernie Cline; based on the novel of the same name by Ernie Cline. Warner Bros opens Spielberg's Ready Player One in theaters everywhere starting March 20th, 2018 early next year. First impression?