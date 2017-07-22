MOVIE TRAILERS

Watch: Teaser Trailer for Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Movie

July 22, 2017
Ready Player One Teaser Trailer

"There's nowhere left to go… Nowhere, except the Oasis." Warner Bros has debuted the first teaser trailer for Steven Spielberg's adaptation of Ready Player One, the geeky novel about a kid in the future who logs into a virtual reality world and plays games to win the ultimate prize. I'm so excited to finally see something from this, and I still can't believe Spielberg is actually directing. Young actor Tye Sheridan stars as Wade Watts, known in the gaming world as Parzival. The cast includes Mark Rylance as the game's creator, James Halliday, as well as T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Simon Pegg, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Letitia Wright, and Kae Alexander. There's some great references to The Iron Giant, Back to the Future, and E.T. of course, and this is only just the first tease. Dang I'm hyped for this!! Very excited to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One, from WB's YouTube:

Ready Player One Movie

When the creator of an MMO called the Oasis dies, he releases a video in which he challenges all Oasis users to find his Easter Egg, which will give the finder his fortune. Wade Watts finds the first clue and starts a race for the Egg. Ready Player One is directed by the one-and-only Steven Spielberg, of Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, the Indiana Jones movies, E.T., Empire of the Sun, Hook, the Jurassic Park movies, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, A.I., Minority Report, War of the Worlds, Munich, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, and The BFG previously. The screenplay is written by Zak Penn, Eric Eason, and Ernie Cline; based on the novel of the same name by Ernie Cline. Warner Bros opens Spielberg's Ready Player One in theaters everywhere starting March 20th, 2018 early next year. First impression?

  • thejon93rd
    Not sure what to think about this yet, but I liked that shot of The Iron Giant. I don't trust these screenwriters (especially Zak Penn) with making this anything more than pure spectacle, which is fine, but a good story and interesting characters would have been even better. Who knows. Maybe this will be something special. For now though, I don't have much faith in this movie. Reminds me of a cross between Tron: Legacy and Sucker Punch so far.
  • Darth Steef
    Well, this looks promising, though I am a bit worried because I think there is just too much story in the book to cram into one movie and I think they will leave many of the nice little details and references – which made the book so great - out and leave us with a mess ... but I really hope they do the book justice ... PS if I remember correctly the Wade was a really big kid and the guy they picked looks quite fit … just saying …
  • Jon Odishaw
    I just read this book last week. And while it wasn't all that well written it was surpsingly entertaining. It is the perfect book to be turned into a movie and this actually looks pretty solid. Doesn't really feel like Spielberg though.
  • txJM
    That race looks like fun for a trailer, but I can't imagine it being any more than just another IJ4 jungle chase CGI-fest

