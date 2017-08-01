Watch: Terrific Animated Short 'In a Heartbeat' About a Boy in Love

Well, this will definitely fill your heart with an extra dose of love today. In a Heartbeat is a wonderful new animated short film made by Beth David and Esteban Bravo, produced at Ringling College of Art and Design where they are students. It has a very simple premise - a boy's heart pops out of hist chest and chases down the person of his dreams, embarrassing him in more ways than one. This is such a beautiful short that will really hit you emotionally, just because it is so simple and yet realized in such a lovely way. The music is also charming, and the animation is excellent, making you real feel for these characters. Watch in full below.

Thanks to filmmaker JA Bayona on Twitter for the tip. Original description from YouTube: "A closeted boy runs the risk of being outed by his own heart after it pops out of his chest to chase down the boy of his dreams." In a Heartbeat is an animated short film made by filmmakers Beth David (@bbethdavidd) and Esteban Bravo (@EstebanBravoP), produced at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Featuring music by Arturo Cardelús, and sound design by Nick Ainsworth. This has shown at numerous film festivals. For more info on the short, visit the official Facebook page. For more shorts click here. Thoughts?