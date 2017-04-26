WORTH WATCHING

Watch: 'The Crossing' - An Official Prologue Short for 'Alien: Covenant'

by
April 26, 2017
The Crossing Prologue Short

"I was badly injured on our mission. She put me back together. I never experienced such compassion…" Whoa. This is very cool. 20th Century Fox has debuted a new short film titled The Crossing, an "official prologue short" connecting Alien: Covenant with Prometheus (finally they admit this is all the same universe!). Don't freak out just yet, this doesn't exactly answer any big questions, it just ends up asking even more questions. What's that thing? What is going on? Where are they? Will we see what happens in Alien: Covenant? Hopefully where this ends is right where the next movie picks up. This short features Michael Fassbender as David (or Walter), as well as Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw from Prometheus. This promo was released today in celebration of Alien Day, with plenty of other reveals/events all day. Enjoy.

Here's the short prologue titled "The Crossing" for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, from Fox's YouTube:

Alien: Covenant - Alien Day

You can still watch the first red band trailer for Alien: Covenant here, as well as second official trailer here.

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?

  • Does it look like he has all those vase things set to drop on the people below? That was better than the whole of Prometheus that wee clip
    • OCP
      Yes, yes he does. So now it's confirmed that it is him in the still pics that were released.
    • Charles Knowlton
      I remember seeing the trailers for Prometheus thinking it was going to be the greatest thing since sliced bread.
  • Tester
    Now we're talking !!
  • Moe
    Wait, what was Shaw eating while she was awake..?
    • DAVIDPD
      LOL..mommy's hangry.
  • DAVIDPD
    Please pay off....!!
  • mustang55
    I would watch a movie of David meets Walter, goes to Engineer's homeworld and unleashes their own version of the xenomorphs onto humanity's creators.
  • Well this is still cool....
