Watch: 'The Crossing' - An Official Prologue Short for 'Alien: Covenant'

"I was badly injured on our mission. She put me back together. I never experienced such compassion…" Whoa. This is very cool. 20th Century Fox has debuted a new short film titled The Crossing, an "official prologue short" connecting Alien: Covenant with Prometheus (finally they admit this is all the same universe!). Don't freak out just yet, this doesn't exactly answer any big questions, it just ends up asking even more questions. What's that thing? What is going on? Where are they? Will we see what happens in Alien: Covenant? Hopefully where this ends is right where the next movie picks up. This short features Michael Fassbender as David (or Walter), as well as Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw from Prometheus. This promo was released today in celebration of Alien Day, with plenty of other reveals/events all day. Enjoy.

Here's the short prologue titled "The Crossing" for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, from Fox's YouTube:

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?