Watch: The End of a Relationship in Short Film 'Closure' by Dan Marcus

"Just put on an old record… helps loosen the mind." A new short film to watch this week that will make you think about your own relationship. This is titled Closure, and it's the latest short directed by filmmaker Dan Marcus, who also happens to write for this site (see his work here). Dan previously directed the sci-fi thriller short titled Streamline, which we featured back in 2014 when it first premiered. He followed that film up with this one, a passion project about two young lovers at the end of their relationship. It's about when two people know the ending is near but they can't bring themselves to face that reality. This is a bit longer than a normal short, but it's worth getting into for a good story about the challenges of relationships.

Original description from Vimeo: "Two young lovers are unable to accept the futility of their situation… for better or worse." Closure is written and directed by filmmaker Dan Marcus, who also writes for this site (you can also follow him on Twitter @Danimalish). Produced by Alex Holzman and Dan Marcus; featuring cinematography by Tom Doherty; with music by Joelian Sanchez and Invisible Triangles. Starring Kimberly Michelle Vaughn, Joel Reitsma, Alexis Dixon, Javier Dominguez and Bruce Edwin Moore. This film is Dan's passion project, first written as a short story in 2010, and was filmed entirely in Chicago. It was also funded successfully on Indiegogo in 2015 before being made. To see more shorts, click here. So what did you think?