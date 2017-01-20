WORTH WATCHING

Watch: The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney Compilation

by
January 20, 2017
Source: Vimeo

The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney

Need a bit of inspiration today? Need something to take your mind off of the bad things in the world? Watch this. You'll have a big smile by the end. Jorge Luengo Ruiz has put together a fantastic video compilation of "The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney". He features some of the best cinematography and most beautiful moments from Disney movies, ranging from Pinocchio and Fantasia all the way up to Big Hero 6 and Moana from last year. I appreciate that this only uses footage from actual Disney movies, and not Pixar movies (because that would be a video of its own), because they have so many stellar movies.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this video. Originally from Vimeo: "A compilation of gorgeous shots through Disney History." The music by Jóhann Jóhannsson (also the composer for Arrival). This wonderful video was made by Jorge Luengo Ruiz - see more of his work here. For a full list of the films featured in this, head to Vimeo. Disney has made so many wonderful animated movies of the years, and it's great to see so much of their work recognized in this video. From hand-drawn features to CGI animated modern movies, all of it is beautiful and impressive. Thanks to Jorge for putting together a lovely reminder of Disney's mastery.

Find more posts in Animation, To Watch

Discover more on ZergNet:

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 of 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS