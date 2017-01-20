Watch: The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney Compilation

Need a bit of inspiration today? Need something to take your mind off of the bad things in the world? Watch this. You'll have a big smile by the end. Jorge Luengo Ruiz has put together a fantastic video compilation of "The Most Beautiful Shots in The History of Disney". He features some of the best cinematography and most beautiful moments from Disney movies, ranging from Pinocchio and Fantasia all the way up to Big Hero 6 and Moana from last year. I appreciate that this only uses footage from actual Disney movies, and not Pixar movies (because that would be a video of its own), because they have so many stellar movies.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this video. Originally from Vimeo: "A compilation of gorgeous shots through Disney History." The music by Jóhann Jóhannsson (also the composer for Arrival). This wonderful video was made by Jorge Luengo Ruiz - see more of his work here. For a full list of the films featured in this, head to Vimeo. Disney has made so many wonderful animated movies of the years, and it's great to see so much of their work recognized in this video. From hand-drawn features to CGI animated modern movies, all of it is beautiful and impressive. Thanks to Jorge for putting together a lovely reminder of Disney's mastery.