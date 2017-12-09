Watch: The Moviejerk's Wonderful Best of Cinema 2017 Recap Video

"If only you knew how little I know about the things that matter…" Another year end countdown video looking back at the best movies of 2017. "The Moviejerk" has released a video called Best of Cinema: 2017 Edition that features clips from his favorite films edited together to songs from the films this year, similar to David Ehrlich's year end recap. Janz Anton-Iago is "The Moviejerk" and runs the website of the same name. He includes footage from Pablo Larraín's Jackie in this, because it was released in the UK in 2017 (even though it was released in 2016 in the US). He explains in the intro that this is more of a "video mood-piece" capturing his feelings from all the best films he saw throughout the year. It's actually worth a watch.

Original description from The Moviejerk's Vimeo: Finally, after weeks of compiling the great and glorious moments of this year's films, let me officially unveil to you my video tribute to 2017 cinema. For those who know, it's become my annual end-of-year tradition to edit a video mood-piece, paying homage to the cinematic artform, and the artists and performers who enthralled me throughout the year. This video is like Christmas to me, but way more enriching and exciting. You can read more from Janz Anton-Iago about this video and his favorite films on his website here. I'm glad to see both Call Me By Your Name and Okja prominently featured.