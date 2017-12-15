Watch: 'The Star Wars' Concept Trailer Based on McQuarrie's Early Art

"We never saw that movie. But many of these differences can be seen in the concept art…" Whoa! This is awesome. In honor of the release of the new Star Wars, a group of fans from the DAVE School of VFX have put together a fun concept trailer for "The Star Wars". Many die-hard fans know that the original script and original concept art for the very first Star Wars movie was very different than the eventual version / universe we did get and all know (and love) today. The video goes on to explain that odd things in the script were visualized in the early concept art Ralph McQuarrie did for George Lucas. And so they tried to make a short teaser trailer for a version of "The Star Wars" as if it really exited and it was created exactly from McQuarrie's visuals. It's actually better than you're expecting, and is definitely worth a quick watch below.

Original description from Vimeo: "A long time ago in a galaxy far far away… we might have seen a version of Star Wars that featured a Han Solo with green skin and gills, Stormtroopers with lightsabers, and a female heroine named Luka Starkiller. Many of these anomalies can be seen in concept artist, Ralph McQuarrie's early illustrations of the Star Wars universe. While looking back at these early paintings we can't help but wonder what Star Wars would have been like had it remained loyal to the concept art and early drafts of the script. The DAVE School graduating class of August and October 2017 have answered that question by bringing Ralph McQuarrie's paintings to life in a concept trailer for what might have been… The Star Wars." For more info, visit Vimeo. What did you think of this?