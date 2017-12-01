Watch This: Sleepy Skunk's Retrospective 2017 Movie Trailer Mashup

"There's something, calling them all here…" It's time for another look back at all the movies of 2017. Our longtime friend the "Sleepy Skunk" has revealed his annual end-of-the-year recap video - the 2017 Movie Trailer Mashup - featuring footage from all the different movie trailers released throughout 2017 edited together to good music. Louis, who makes this specific video every year, always puts a lot of time and effort into making this and it shows, as the editing and music make it an entertaining and inspiring experience. It's always invigorating to look back at this year and all that we've been graced with from the world of film.

This 2017 retrospective is direct from SleepySkunk's YouTube. For the full list of films (with timestamps) featured in this trailer mashup, head to this Tumblr post. As usual with these year-end retrospectives, there's probably a few moments you might not recognize or some you do and want to rewatch, which is why these are so much fun to examine closely every time. For previous Sleepy Skunk retrospectives, watch them here: 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013 and 2012. I'm always baffled by how fast time flies every year, but it's nice to look back at the movies and moments that were an important part of this year. What do you think of 2017?