Watch: Tilda Swinton in 'Okja' Introduces Us to the 'Super Pig Project'

"You know who you are. And always remember… so do I." Well, that's a rather creepy slogan. Netflix has launched an impressive and interesting new viral campaign for the upcoming film Okja, made by Korean writer/director Bong Joon-ho. The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in one month, but leading up to then, they've launched this viral website for the "Mirando Corporation". Tilda Swinton plays the CEO, Lucy Mirando, described as an "image obsessed and self-promoting" person who's the antagonist in the film. Her memo sent our by Netflix PR is all about introducing us to the "Super Pig Project", which is their way of attempting to solve food shortage problems by genetically engineering giant pigs. Seriously.

The new marketing launch today includes an introductory video featuring Tilda Swinton as Lucy Mirando explaining the "Super Pig Project" as well as a memo from Mirando (see here). Finally, all of this links to the new Super Pig Project website which contains another video explaining more about what the "Super Pig" is. As we know, this ties in with the plot of Okja as a young girl befriends one of these animals in Korea before it's taken to America to be harvested. She goes on a rescue mission and encounters many other people along the way. This is all an indication that Bong Joon-ho has made a(nother) anti-capitalistic, anti-consumeristic film that is also about the importance of a love for all animals. Here's the first Mirando video from YouTube:

Click the image below to the visit the official "Super Pig Project" website and find out more about Mirando:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Okja here, to see actual footage from this movie. For more info on the Super Pig Project, you can follow Lucy directly: @lucymirando. We'll watch for any updates. Netflix claims with Okja "we're trying to be a little bit more creative than you would see traditional film marketing."

Meet Mija, a girl who risks everything to prevent a powerful, multi-national company from kidnapping her best friend -- a massive animal named Okja. Following her across continents, the coming-of-age comedy drama sees Mija's horizons expand in a way one never would want for one’s children, coming up against the harsh realities of genetically modified food experimentation, globalization, eco-terrorism, and humanity’s obsession with image, brand and self-promotion. Okja is directed by Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, of the films Memories of Murder, The Host, Mother, and Snowpiercer previously. The screenplay is by Bong Joon-ho and Jon Ronson. Netflix will release Okja streaming starting June 28th this summer.