Watch: Trailer for Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Doc 'Bright Lights'

"That's what's good about losing your memory - there's so many surprises." HBO has unveiled a trailer for the documentary Bright Lights, telling the story of the success and fame of Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. This doc actually premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year with an appearance by Carrie Fisher, but in "light of the recent and unexpected deaths", has taken on a whole new meaning and purpose - to solidify their legacy. The film is described as an "intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity", featuring extensive verite footage and vintage family films. From the looks of it, this will be an emotional yet inspiring look at the lives of two people who were some of the greatest entertainers in history.

Here's the first trailer for Alexis Bloom & Fisher Stevens' documentary Bright Lights, debuted by People:

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds star in a tender portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity. From the red carpet to the back alleys behind it, the documentary is about the bonds of family love, which are beautifully bitter-sweet. Bright Lights is co-directed by filmmakers Alexis Bloom ("Frontline/World", We Steal Secrets producer) & Fisher Stevens (of DiCaprio's doc Before the Flood, plus the films Another World, Mission Blue, Stand Up Guys, Crazy Love and Just a Kiss). This documentary first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, and also played at the Telluride, New York, and Chicago Film Festivals in 2016. HBO will premiere Bright Lights on HBO starting on January 7th later this week. Who's interested?