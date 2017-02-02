Official Trailer for 'Kiki' Documentary About NYC's LGBTQ Dance Scene

"Everyone's unique. And the Kiki scene is a place for young people to explore that uniqueness." IFC Films has debuted a trailer for a fantastic documentary titled Kiki, about the "Kiki" community of LGBTQ youths in New York City. Directed Sara Jordenö, the film profiles a community in NYC known as Kiki, where any young LGBTQ can find support and friendship, and their chosen form of expression is dancing. It's a very exuberant, hopeful documentary filled with personal stories and inspiring footage of the group taking on New York with some rad dance movies. I first saw this film at Berlinale last year, and it's outstanding, certainly worth your time. It's an intimate and affecting look at how communities can make a big difference.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sara Jordenö's documentary Kiki, direct from YouTube:

25 years after Paris Is Burning introduced the art of voguing to the world, Kiki revisits New York City’s thriving underground ballroom scene. It’s a larger-than-life world in which LGBTQ youths of color are empowered by staging elaborate dance competitions that showcase their dynamic choreography, fabulous costumes, and fierce attitude. It’s also a safe haven for struggling, at-risk teens who find acceptance, support, and friendship within the Kiki community. Granted intimate access to the scene, filmmaker Sara Jordenö introduces viewers to some of Kiki culture’s most prominent personalities, going beyond the glamour of the balls to highlight the serious challenges facing queer black and Latino young people. Kiki is directed by filmmaker Sara Jordenö. This first premiered at the 2016 Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals last year. IFC will release Kiki in select theaters + on VOD starting February 24th this winter. Interested?