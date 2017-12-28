Watch: 'Twisted' Short on Legend of a Twister Hitting During 'Twister'

"This is something that you can't forget." You may have heard of this story, you may have not. There's an urban legend that during a showing of the tornado movie Twister, which opened in the summer of 1996, an actual tornado struck a drive-in sometime around the scene where a tornado hits a drive-in theater in the movie. That seems all too coincidental, but apparently the rumors spread and it became a myth, a story that was kept alive and retold by those who believed it. This short film, Twisted, attempts to determine whether this really happened and get to the bottom of the story. Not only is it a fascinating story, but this short film is superbly directed, with lots of great footage and interviews and more. Take a break and watch this below.

Thanks to Birth.Movies.Death for the tip on this. Original description from Vimeo: "In 1996, an urban legend was born when the Can-View Drive-In was hit by a tornado during a screening of the movie Twister. The story spread throughout town and the unbelievable event was covered by national media. But what's most amazing is … it might not have happened." Twisted is written and directed by filmmaker Jay Cheel, director of the documentaries Beauty Day and How to Build a Time Machine previously, as well as other TV and short work. Follow him @JayCheel. This short first premiered at Fantastic Fest in 2016. Jan de Bont's Twister first opened in theaters on May 10th, 1996. To watch more shorts, click here. What did you think?