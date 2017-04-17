Watch: Two New TV Spots for 'Alien: Covenant' Feature POV Footage

"You hear that?" It's almost time. 20th Century Fox has released two promo spots for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, his follow-up to Prometheus and return to the Alien universe. These new spots are labeled as "Crew Messages", and are essentially video recordings from the crew itself. One of them features Katherine Waterston as Daniels, the other one features Billy Crudup as Christopher Oram. The full cast includes Michael Fassbender, Danny McBride, Carmen Ejogo, Callie Hernandez, Demián Bichir, Jussie Smollett, Uli Latukefu, Benjamin Rigby, and Amy Seimetz. The footage starts out with each of them talking to the camera, but then cuts in with POV footage of them on the mission until things go awry and the transmission ends. These are pretty cool, a good way to continue to keep us hyped for this movie. See below.

Here's the new "Crew Messages" promo spots for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, from Fox's YouTube:

And here's another new international poster for Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, found on IMPAwards:

The crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but it is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition. Alien: Covenant is once again directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott, of the original Alien from 1979 and Prometheus from 2012, as well as the films The Martian, Gladiator, Robin Hood, American Gangster, The Counselor, Matchstick Men, Blade Runner, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven and Legend previously. The screenplay is by Michael Green and Jack Paglen, with a rewrite by John Logan. Fox will release Alien: Covenant in 3D in theaters starting May 19th, 2017 this summer. Who's ready for this?