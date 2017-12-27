Watch: VFX Breakdown Video from Villeneuve's 'Blade Runner 2049'

Get a load of this, movie fans. Whether you are happy with the movie or not, there's no denying that Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 is one of the most visually astounding movies of this year. Part of this is thanks to master cinematographer Roger Deakins and the entire crew who designed and developed the movie, building giant practical sets along with massive, complex lighting rigs. The other part of the visual experience comes from the extraordinary, seamless visual effects (aka VFX) that make the world complete. VFX studio Rodeo FX, based mostly out of Montreal, has released a breakdown video showing off their work on the movie. It also gives a behind-the-scenes look at how big all the sets were, and how much VFX work went on top of them to make it all seem so real. I love watching these kind of videos. Sit back, relax & enjoy.

Here's the impressive VFX breakdown video from Rodeo FX for Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049:

Thanks to SlashFilm for the tip on this.

Thirty years after the events of the first science fiction film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years. Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Quebecois filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, of the films Polytechnique, Incendies, Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and Arrival previously. The screenplay is by Hampton Fancher and Michael Green; based on a story by Ridley Scott and Hampton Fancher; adapted from Philip K. Dick's novel "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?". Warner Bros released Blade Runner 2049 in theaters initially on October 6th this year. For more info follow @bladerunner. Impressive, right?