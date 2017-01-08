Watch: Video Essay on Scorsese Asks 'Is God Watching in All His Films?'

Perfectly timed with release of latest religious epic directed by Martin Scorsese, titled Silence, which is slowly expanding to more theaters this month, is a video essay on religious themes in Scorsese's films. Titled "God's Point of View", the video proposes the simple question: "Is God watching in all Marty's films?" There is no narration, instead the video uses footage from almost every single Scorsese film to present the possibility that Scorsese always includes scenes in his film from the point-of-view of God. But how? And why? His focus is on the choice to shoot some scenes looking straight down at characters in times of their greatest struggle, accompanied by the music of Max Richter. A must watch for fans of Scorsese and cinema.

Thanks to Little White Lies for the tip. Video from Vimeo, edited by Jorge Luengo Ruiz - see more of his videos here. The video uses footage from 24 different Martin Scorsese films, from Who's That Knocking at My Door? in 1967 to Silence from this year. For the full list of films, visit Vimeo or check out Scorsese's filmography on IMDb. And of course, for more from Scorsese and religion, watch his now-completed trilogy on faith: Kundun (1997), The Last Temptation of Christ (1988) and Silence (2016). LWL explains why this video works so much better without narration: "By allowing the images to breath on their own, this video leaves room for personal contemplation is left open." What do you think - is God watching in Marty's films?