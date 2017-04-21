WORTH WATCHING

Watch: Walk of Shame Stirs Up Emotions in Short Film 'Forever After'

April 21, 2017
"I'm not doing too well, mum." Another outstanding short film to watch. Sometimes it's the moments you least expect when you are suddenly forced to reflect on your life choices. This short Forever After, made by writer/director Charlotte Scott-Wilson, follows a woman who wakes up after a drunken one-night stand and must take the dread "walk of shame" back home. Along the way she begins to feel the heavy emotions of reality, and has many moments of reflection that make her start questioning what she's doing. I really like this short, it's meaningful and makes you think about your own life, while keeping our attention throughout.

Original description from Vimeo: "A short film about Sara, who is confronted with the meaning of life in a world full of colourful leggings, hipsters, unemployment and after parties." Forever After is a short film both written and directed by filmmaker Charlotte Scott-Wilson, born in Scotland and a graduate of the Dutch Film Academy. For more on Charlotte Scott-Wilson, visit her official website. With cinematography by Paul Ozgur. Starring Lisa Smit as Sara. Selected for competition at Palm Springs, Premiers Plans Angers, London Short IFF and Cinefest. For more info, visit Vimeo. For more shorts, click here. What did you think?

  • Mark
    This is a great effort, very well put together on all fronts. Very impressive.
  • Was it shot in Amsterdam? Anyway, not my cup of T.

