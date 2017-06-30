Wesley Snipes Stars in First Trailer for Sci-Fi Action 'Armed Response'

"Whoever did this is still inside." Saban Films has debuted the trailer for a weird new sci-fi action thriller titled Armed Response, starring Wesley Snipes - who seems to be back in action between this and The Recall. The film is about a crew of special forces soldiers who go to a special high-tech military compound to investigate the disappearance of another team guarding the facility. The facility, known as a "Temple", is run by artificial intelligence designed to interrogate high level prisoners. But things get very strange as soon as they arrive. This also stars Anne Heche, Dave Annable, Gene Simmons, Anthony Azizi, and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. I really don't know what to think of this - could be bad, could be okay. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Stockwell's Armed Response, direct from YouTube:

A team of special forces soldiers approach the designer of a high-tech military compound to investigate the disappearance of another team guarding the facility. The compound, known professionally as a Temple, is an artificial intelligence powered facility designed for interrogating high level prisoners. Upon entering the Temple, the soldiers quickly find the earlier team horrifically slaughtered but no evidence as to who is responsible. Almost immediately upon arriving, the crew begins to experience strange and horrific supernatural phenomena as they attempt to uncover who killed the previous team. Armed Response is directed by filmmaker John Stockwell, of Cat Run, Blue Crush, Into the Blue, Dark Tide, and Kickboxer: Vengeance previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Savelloni. Saban Films/Lionsgate will open Stockwell's Armed Response in select theaters + on VOD starting August 4th this summer. Anyone?