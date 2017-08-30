Wild New Red Band Trailer for Takashi Miike's 'Blade of the Immortal'

"There is a man somewhere in edo who will never die." Magnet Releasing has debuted a badass, bloody new red band trailer for Takashi Miike's Blade of the Immortal, being billed as the "100th film" from the Japanese filmmaker. Adapted from a manga of the same name, it's about an immortal samurai who has to kill 1000 evil men in order to regain his mortality after being hired to protect a young girl. Starring Hana Sugisaki, Ebizô Ichikawa, Sôta Fukushi, Hayato Ichihara, Erika Toda, Kazuki Kitamura, Min Tanaka, Takuya Kimura and Tsutomu Yamazaki. The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and is also playing at Fantastic Fest this fall. I interviewed Takashi Miike at Cannes, talking about violence and more. This has some seriously awesome action, and a totally weird, wild story. As expected from Miike.

Here's the newest red band trailer for Takashi Miike's Blade of the Immortal, direct from YouTube:

You can see the other full trailer for Blade of the Immortal here, and read my Takashi Miike interview.

Blade of the Immortal is about "an immortal swordsman who will not be able to lift his curse of everlasting life until 1000 evildoers feel the cut of his steel." The film is an adaptation of a manga series, also titled Blade of the Immortal. Set during the mid-Tokugawa Shogunate period, it follows the samurai Manji who helps set up a dojo called Ittō-ryū that battles against a competing dojo. Blade of the Immortal is directed by veteran Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, of Yakuza Apocalypse, Shield of Straw, Ace Attorney, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, 13 Assassins and Terra Formars most recently. The screenplay is adapted by Tetsuya Oish. The film opened in theaters in Japan in April, and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Magnet will open Blade of the Immortal in US theaters starting November 3rd. You dig?