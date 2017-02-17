Will Ferrell & Amy Poehler Take on Casinos in First 'The House' Trailer

"You wanna make money like Vegas, you gotta look like Vegas." Warner Bros has unveiled a trailer for an upcoming comedy titled The House, where two parents decide to turn their home into an underground, illegal casino to make money to send their daughter to college. Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler star as the parents, with Nick Kroll, Jason Mantzoukas, Allison Tolman, Ryan Simpkins, Sam Richardson, Rob Huebel and Michaela Watkins. This looks hilarious, probably one of my most anticipated comedies this year. The concept is original and fun, and Ferrell & Poehler are the perfect choice for this. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Jay Cohen's The House, direct from YouTube:

After Scott and Kate Johansen (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) lose their daughter Alex's college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house. The House is directed by filmmaker Andrew Jay Cohen, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously. The screenplay is written by Andrew Jay Cohen and Brendan O'Brien. Warner Bros will release The House in theaters everywhere starting on June 30th this summer. Excited to see this?