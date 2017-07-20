Will Smith in Full Trailer for David Ayer's Fantasy Action Movie 'Bright'

"All of the races are different. Just because they're different doesn't mean anybody's better or worse than anybody." Netflix has launched the full-length trailer for David Ayer's fascinating new film Bright – which is a Netflix Original production, starring Will Smith, set in a different world where other creatures like orcs and elves co-exist with humans. It's also a bit like Training Day, it seems, because Smith plays a cop assigned a partner who's an orc and he just doesn't like him. Joel Edgerton co-stars under the make-up as "Nick Jakoby", and the full cast includes Noomi Rapace, Kenneth Choi, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz, Brandon Larracuente, and Dawn Olivieri. So this actually looks surprisingly damn good, I'm serious. The first half of this trailer starts a bit slow, but when everything kicks in mid-way through - wow. I'm seriously impressed. I really want to see this movie. What about you?

Here's the new full-length trailer for David Ayer's Bright, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for David Ayer's Bright here, to see more footage.

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Bright is directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, of the films Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, and Suicide Squad previously. The screenplay is written by writer/director Max Landis, of Chronicle, Me Him Her, American Ultra, Mr. Right, Victor Frankenstein, and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency". Netflix will release Ayer's Bright exclusively streaming online starting on December 22nd during the holidays. You can add the film to your list already. Your thoughts?