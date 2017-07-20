MOVIE TRAILERS

Will Smith in Full Trailer for David Ayer's Fantasy Action Movie 'Bright'

by
July 20, 2017
Source: YouTube

Bright Movie Trailer

"All of the races are different. Just because they're different doesn't mean anybody's better or worse than anybody." Netflix has launched the full-length trailer for David Ayer's fascinating new film Bright – which is a Netflix Original production, starring Will Smith, set in a different world where other creatures like orcs and elves co-exist with humans. It's also a bit like Training Day, it seems, because Smith plays a cop assigned a partner who's an orc and he just doesn't like him. Joel Edgerton co-stars under the make-up as "Nick Jakoby", and the full cast includes Noomi Rapace, Kenneth Choi, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz, Brandon Larracuente, and Dawn Olivieri. So this actually looks surprisingly damn good, I'm serious. The first half of this trailer starts a bit slow, but when everything kicks in mid-way through - wow. I'm seriously impressed. I really want to see this movie. What about you?

Here's the new full-length trailer for David Ayer's Bright, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Bright Movie

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for David Ayer's Bright here, to see more footage.

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Bright is directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, of the films Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, and Suicide Squad previously. The screenplay is written by writer/director Max Landis, of Chronicle, Me Him Her, American Ultra, Mr. Right, Victor Frankenstein, and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency". Netflix will release Ayer's Bright exclusively streaming online starting on December 22nd during the holidays. You can add the film to your list already. Your thoughts?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • Jon Odishaw
    Will Smith can steal a movie. And we've seen what Ayer can do with a "buddy" coo film. I'm excited.
  • Trey
    looks good...
  • Xerxexx
    Yeah...I am definitely interested. Seems we are getting closer and closer to an Artemis Fowl movie.

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS