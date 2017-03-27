MOVIE TRAILERS

Wyatt Russell & Alex Karpovsky in Trailer for 'Folk Hero & Funny Guy'

by
March 27, 2017
Source: YouTube

Folk Hero & Funny Guy Trailer

"She gets it. I told her this about getting your mojo back." Gravitas Ventures has debuted the trailer for the indie comedy titled Folk Hero & Funny Guy, about "a folk hero and a funny guy", as played by Wyatt Russell and Alex Karpovsky (respectively). The story is about a struggling comedian named Paul, played by Karpovsky, who is talked into being the opening act of his folk-music friend Jason's solo acoustic tour of the east coast. Everything seems to be going well, until Jason reveals an ulterior motive behind the tour. The cast includes Meredith Hagner, Melanie Lynskey, Hannah Simone, Michael Ian Black, Heather Morris and David Cross. This looks funny and heartfelt, and it's always good to see Alex Karpovsky with a key role in a film. Though, as one of the quotes points out, this seems to be about the entire ensemble cast.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jeff Grace's Folk Hero & Funny Guy, direct from YouTube:

Folk Hero & Funny Guy Poster

Recently dumped by his fiancée and struggling with a stagnating standup routine, aspiring comedian-slash-copywriter Paul (Alex Karpovsky) is stuck. The manager of the club where he performs suggests he take some time off to update his material, and in waltzes his childhood friend Jason Black (Wyatt Russell), an acclaimed folk-rock musician about to embark on a solo acoustic tour of the east coast. Jason suggests Paul needs to get his mojo back—and he should start by opening for Jason on tour. They set off on the road together, picking up a new act (folk singer Bryn, played by Meredith Hagner) on the way. Folk Hero & Funny Guy is directed by actor/producer/writer Jeff Grace, making his feature directorial debut with this film. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and played at the Seattle Film Festival. Gravitas Ventures will release Folk Hero & Funny Guy in select theaters + on VOD starting May 12th this summer.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • shiboleth
    Looks like a nice trip to take ...
  • DAVIDPD
    Seriously though, what IS up with e-vites???!
  • RAW_D
    Recently saw Alex Karpovsky in a bit part in Girlfriends Day on Netflix and that movie SUCKED. It wasn't funny and tried WAY too hard to be clever for it's own good. He was alright though... 😉
  • I was paid 104000 dollars past 12 month period by doing a web based task furthermore I was able to do it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r quite a few hours regularly. I tried work opportunity I found on the web and so I am thrilled that I was capable to make such decent money. It is seriously newbie-friendly and therefore I'm so grateful that I found out regarding it. Look into exactly what I do... http://flicom­.­ru/295837

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS