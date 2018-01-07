2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners - 'Three Billboards' Top Winner

The winners of the HFPA's 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by late night comedian Seth Meyers. Hopefully this will be an exciting show, as the HFPA is often very boring. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees featured a lots of great films from 2017, including Get Out, The Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name, of course, and I'm curious to find out which films/actors the HFPA fell for this time. Let's see who wins big.

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton as hosted by Seth Meyers with a live telecast on NBC. See the full list of 2017 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.

BEST DRAMA

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Thoughts: Well, not my choice. Not my favorite. But oh well, seems to be the one the HFPA loved the most.

ACTOR (DRAMA)

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks - The Post

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Thoughts: This is fantastic! Gary Oldman has been waiting for this moment for so many years, and he really gives an exceptional performance as Churchill in the film. Congrats! Happy to see him win.

ACTRESS (DRAMA)

Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep - The Post

Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World

Thoughts: Well, I would've preferred Sally Hawkins. But, McDormand is badass in this so I'm happy for her.

BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Thoughts: Congrats!!! This is great, a big win for Greta Gerwig and A24 and everyone else. Huzzah.

ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver

James Franco - The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Thoughts: Yes!! I'm happy with this, he's incredible playing Wiseau in this film and it's a good win.

ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)

Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes

Thoughts: Rock on!!! Go Saoirse, she deserves this time in the spotlight.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)

In the Fade (Germany / France)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden / Germany / France)

Thoughts: Big fan of this film, but it's divisive. Was not expecting it to win, but I'm fine with this.

ANIMATED FILM

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Thoughts: Yay!!! I love Coco, another victory for Pixar.

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Thoughts: Well, I would've been happy with anyone else, but Sam Rockwell is a stellar actor and I'm glad to see him win. I just think all the other performances here were more worthy of winning. Oh well.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Hong Chau - Downsizing

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Thoughts: Expected but deserved, she's so fierce in this film.

DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Ridley Scott - All The Money in the World

Steven Spielberg - The Post

Thoughts: Ayyyyyy!!! Guillermo!!!!! Love this film!! Hooray!!

SCREENPLAY

Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Liz Hannah & Josh Singer - The Post

Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game

Thoughts: Nice!! This was expected.

ORIGINAL SCORE

Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water

Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread

John Williams - The Post

Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk

Thoughts: Desplat!! Lovely score, happy for him winning.

ORIGINAL SONG

"Home" from Ferdinand

"Mighty River" from Mudbound

"Remember Me" from Coco

"The Star" from The Star

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Thoughts: Coco was robbed.

CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

Oprah Winfrey

Final Thoughts: Well, I can't say I am totally satisfied but there were a few nice surprises this year. I'm not the biggest fan of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, it is an intelligent and enjoyable film but I don't think it's the best of the year. Definitely not. Critics seem to love it, which is why I'm not surprised the HFPA had it win so much. That said, I am happy about Guillermo del Toro and Alexandre Desplat winning for The Shape of Water. Frances McDormand is a true badass. Gary Oldman deserved to win. So did Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney. And you know, I'm fine with James Franco winning as well - because he is quite impressive in The Disaster Artist and got totally lost playing Tommy Wiseau. I'm also very surprised by In the Fade winning, but it's a good film. Nothing really upset me, so overall it's okay but I'm not that satisfied.

What do you think of the 2018 winners? How is the show this year with Seth Meyers? Entertaining? Are these winners an early indicator for Oscars, or not? What favorite movies from 2017 are you rooting for?