AWARDS
2018 Golden Globe Awards Winners - 'Three Billboards' Top Winner
by Alex Billington
January 7, 2018
The winners of the HFPA's 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the precursor to the Academy Awards, have been announced tonight at a ceremony held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, hosted by late night comedian Seth Meyers. Hopefully this will be an exciting show, as the HFPA is often very boring. Our list below will be updated with all film-related winners as they're revealed during the live broadcast. The nominees featured a lots of great films from 2017, including Get Out, The Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name, of course, and I'm curious to find out which films/actors the HFPA fell for this time. Let's see who wins big.
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at The Beverly Hilton as hosted by Seth Meyers with a live telecast on NBC. See the full list of 2017 film winners below. Winners highlighted in BOLD.
BEST DRAMA
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Thoughts: Well, not my choice. Not my favorite. But oh well, seems to be the one the HFPA loved the most.
ACTOR (DRAMA)
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks - The Post
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Thoughts: This is fantastic! Gary Oldman has been waiting for this moment for so many years, and he really gives an exceptional performance as Churchill in the film. Congrats! Happy to see him win.
ACTRESS (DRAMA)
Jessica Chastain - Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep - The Post
Michelle Williams - All the Money in the World
Thoughts: Well, I would've preferred Sally Hawkins. But, McDormand is badass in this so I'm happy for her.
BEST MUSICAL OR COMEDY
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Thoughts: Congrats!!! This is great, a big win for Greta Gerwig and A24 and everyone else. Huzzah.
ACTOR (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Steve Carell - Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort - Baby Driver
James Franco - The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman - The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Thoughts: Yes!! I'm happy with this, he's incredible playing Wiseau in this film and it's a good win.
ACTRESS (MUSICAL OR COMEDY)
Judi Dench - Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren - The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Emma Stone - Battle of the Sexes
Thoughts: Rock on!!! Go Saoirse, she deserves this time in the spotlight.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
In the Fade (Germany / France)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden / Germany / France)
Thoughts: Big fan of this film, but it's divisive. Was not expecting it to win, but I'm fine with this.
ANIMATED FILM
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Thoughts: Yay!!! I love Coco, another victory for Pixar.
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Armie Hammer - Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Thoughts: Well, I would've been happy with anyone else, but Sam Rockwell is a stellar actor and I'm glad to see him win. I just think all the other performances here were more worthy of winning. Oh well.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Hong Chau - Downsizing
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Thoughts: Expected but deserved, she's so fierce in this film.
DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Ridley Scott - All The Money in the World
Steven Spielberg - The Post
Thoughts: Ayyyyyy!!! Guillermo!!!!! Love this film!! Hooray!!
SCREENPLAY
Guillermo Del Toro & Vanessa Taylor - The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Liz Hannah & Josh Singer - The Post
Martin McDonagh - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin - Molly’s Game
Thoughts: Nice!! This was expected.
ORIGINAL SCORE
Carter Burwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexandre Desplat - The Shape of Water
Jonny Greenwood - Phantom Thread
John Williams - The Post
Hans Zimmer - Dunkirk
Thoughts: Desplat!! Lovely score, happy for him winning.
ORIGINAL SONG
"Home" from Ferdinand
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Remember Me" from Coco
"The Star" from The Star
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman
Thoughts: Coco was robbed.
CECIL B. DEMILLE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT
Oprah Winfrey
Final Thoughts: Well, I can't say I am totally satisfied but there were a few nice surprises this year. I'm not the biggest fan of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, it is an intelligent and enjoyable film but I don't think it's the best of the year. Definitely not. Critics seem to love it, which is why I'm not surprised the HFPA had it win so much. That said, I am happy about Guillermo del Toro and Alexandre Desplat winning for The Shape of Water. Frances McDormand is a true badass. Gary Oldman deserved to win. So did Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney. And you know, I'm fine with James Franco winning as well - because he is quite impressive in The Disaster Artist and got totally lost playing Tommy Wiseau. I'm also very surprised by In the Fade winning, but it's a good film. Nothing really upset me, so overall it's okay but I'm not that satisfied.
What do you think of the 2018 winners? How is the show this year with Seth Meyers? Entertaining? Are these winners an early indicator for Oscars, or not? What favorite movies from 2017 are you rooting for?
-
andrew
-
Alex Billington
-
TK
-
-
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
FS.NET ON FACEBOOK