2018 Writers Guild Awards Nominees Include 'The Big Sick' & 'Logan'

The next set of 2017 awards nominees have been revealed. The WGA Awards nominations were unveiled today, highlighting an outstanding set of the best films of the year. I'm happy to say that they've once again nominated truly the best screenplays from 2017, featuring many of my favorite films of the year such as Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name, James Franco's The Disaster Artist, Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird, and Craig Gillespie's I, Tonya. The biggest surprises are Jordan Peele's Get Out, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani's The Big Sick, and James Mangold's Logan, but these all deserve to be included anyway. As usual with the WGA, I'm very impressed by the nominees, as the WGA is less about popularity and truly about quality. Congrats to all. Check out the list of film nominees below.

Original Screenplay:

The Big Sick - Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out - Written by Jordan Peele

I, Tonya - Written by Steven Rogers

Lady Bird - Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Adapted Screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name - Screenplay by James Ivory; Based on the Novel by André Aciman

The Disaster Artist - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber; Based on the Book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell

Logan - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold; Based on Characters from the X-Men Comic Books and Theatrical Motion Pictures

Molly's Game - Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin; Based on the Book by Molly Bloom

Mudbound - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees; Based on the Novel by Hillary Jordan

Documentary Screenplay:

Betting on Zero - Written by Theodore Braun

Jane - Written by Brett Morgen

No Stone Unturned - Written by Alex Gibney

Oklahoma City - Written by Barak Goodman

Feature films eligible for a Writers Guild Award were exhibited theatrically for at least one week in LA during 2017 and were written under the WGA’s Minimum Basic Agreement (MBA) or under a bona fide collective bargaining agreement of the Writers Guild of Canada, Writers Guild of Great Britain, Irish Playwrights & Screenwriters Guild, or the New Zealand Writers Guild. Documentaries eligible for a Writers Guild Award featured an onscreen writing credit and were exhibited theatrically in LA or New York for one week during 2017. Theatrical screenplays/documentaries produced under the jurisdiction of the WGA or an affiliate Guild must have been submitted for WGA awards consideration. See all the WGA nominees here.

There are a few big surprises from this year, which is becoming the norm with the WGA's nominations, including Logan and The Big Sick and Mudbound. However, I always trust the WGA and don't expect them to choose something that isn't worthy of recognition. Plus, they seem to be good at tossing in a few unique scripts like these three every year. It seems to be a very diverse, fascinating awards season that will continue to play out over the next few months as anything might end up winning. The winners of the WGA Awards will be announced Sunday, February 11th, so check back in then. Your thoughts on these 2018 nominees?