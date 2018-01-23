90th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2017

The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. They've nominated many of the best films, and lots of terrific performances from 2017, though there are always more that deserve recognition. There's no need to spend any more time introducing this, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: Get Out, Lady Bird, Dunkirk, and Phantom Thread. History was also made with the first female Best Cinematography nominee ever. So without further ado, here's the full list of noms.

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC starting at 7PM (EST) / 4PM (PST). The upcoming 2018 ceremony is again being hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Here's the complete list of 2017 Academy Awards nominees:

PICTURE:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DIRECTOR:

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

ACTOR:

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS:

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Big Sick - Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out - Written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Written by Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Call Me By Your Name - Screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Molly's Game - Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

ANIMATED FEATURE:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Blade Runner 2049 - Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound - Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces, Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

ANIMATED SHORT:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

COSTUME DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul - Consolata Boyle

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

FILM EDITING:

Baby Driver - Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk - Lee Smith

I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory

SOUND MIXING:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SOUND EDITING:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Mighty River" from Mudbound

"Mystery Of Love" from Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" from Coco

"Stand Up For Something from Marshall

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. What a selection! A lot here to chew on and discuss. It looks like The Academy really went all out and chose a nice mix of everything. Gullermo del Toro's The Shape of Water takes the cake with a massive 13 nominations in total. Other big surprises include Phantom Thread getting quite a few nominations including Best Picture, but it deserves it, a phenomenal film. I'm also sad to see The Florida Project getting excluded, but that was unfortunately expected. James Franco didn't get a nomination, which is fine by me, but why Denzel instead? So weird. I'm also upset that Jane didn't get a Best Documentary nomination, but that category is always wacky. Overall I'm satisfied with the nominees this year, but I'm sure there will be plenty of discussion/complaints as always. What do you think of these?