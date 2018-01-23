AWARDS
90th Academy Awards Nominations Announced - Full List for 2017
by Alex Billington
January 23, 2018
Source: Oscar.go.com
The complete list of nominees for the 90th Academy Awards, the most prestigious award in Hollywood, have been announced today (via oscar.go.com). The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees this morning via live broadcast. They've nominated many of the best films, and lots of terrific performances from 2017, though there are always more that deserve recognition. There's no need to spend any more time introducing this, let's get right into it! This year, The Academy selected a total of nine Best Picture nominees, including: Get Out, Lady Bird, Dunkirk, and Phantom Thread. History was also made with the first female Best Cinematography nominee ever. So without further ado, here's the full list of noms.
The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with a live telecast airing on ABC starting at 7PM (EST) / 4PM (PST). The upcoming 2018 ceremony is again being hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. Here's the complete list of 2017 Academy Awards nominees:
PICTURE:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTOR:
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
ACTOR:
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS:
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
The Big Sick - Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out - Written by Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water - Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Written by Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Call Me By Your Name - Screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Molly's Game - Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
ANIMATED FEATURE:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Blade Runner 2049 - Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces, Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
ANIMATED SHORT:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
COSTUME DESIGN:
Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul - Consolata Boyle
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
FILM EDITING:
Baby Driver - Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk - Lee Smith
I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
SOUND MIXING:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND EDITING:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Mystery Of Love" from Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" from Coco
"Stand Up For Something from Marshall
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman
Congratulations to all of this year's nominees. What a selection! A lot here to chew on and discuss. It looks like The Academy really went all out and chose a nice mix of everything. Gullermo del Toro's The Shape of Water takes the cake with a massive 13 nominations in total. Other big surprises include Phantom Thread getting quite a few nominations including Best Picture, but it deserves it, a phenomenal film. I'm also sad to see The Florida Project getting excluded, but that was unfortunately expected. James Franco didn't get a nomination, which is fine by me, but why Denzel instead? So weird. I'm also upset that Jane didn't get a Best Documentary nomination, but that category is always wacky. Overall I'm satisfied with the nominees this year, but I'm sure there will be plenty of discussion/complaints as always. What do you think of these?
