A Profile of an Iconic NYC Hotel in 'Always at The Carlyle' Doc Trailer

"If you're staying here, you feel like you made it." Good Deed Entertainment has released an official trailer for a documentary titled Always at The Carlyle, the latest from director Matthew Miele (of Harry Benson: Shoot First, Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's). The film profiles the famous hotel known as The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, located in NYC's Upper East Side at 76th Street near Central Park. This iconic, vintage hotel palace caters to the most prestigious guests from around the world, and it's a rare look inside with what looks like unprecedented access. There are also tons of famous people featured in the doc being interviewed about the hotel - George Clooney, Wes Anderson, Anjelica Huston, Vera Wang, Anthony Bourdain, Roger Federer, Sofia Coppola, and Jon Hamm. This does look very entertaining and very fascinating, I'm curious to check it out. It's cool that a documentary about a hotel can potentially be this good, but that's why I love discovering new doc films. "This hotel is so much bigger than all of us."

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Matthew Miele's documentary Always at The Carlyle, from YouTube:

For the past 88 years, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel has been the definition of class and a calling card for Manhattan's elegant Upper East Side. While it has housed some of the world’s most famous clientele, the stories within the walls of the hotel rarely leave the premises. Until now. In Always at The Carlyle, writer/director Matthew Miele presents the untold stories and well-kept secrets of The Carlyle in a feature length documentary to be released worldwide in early 2018. In the works for more than three years, Always at The Carlyle offers an exclusive and provocative peek into the pop culture history of the renowned hotel, all from the mouths of The Carlyle’s own guests and employees. George Clooney, Anjelica Huston, Tommy Lee Jones, Vera Wang, Anthony Bourdain, Roger Federer, Wes Anderson, Sofia Coppola, Jon Hamm, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell and Elaine Stritch join the more than 100 personalities sharing their favorite stories and unique insights in this exposé of New York City’s legendary hotel. Always at The Carlyle is directed by filmmaker Matthew Miele, also of the docs Harry Benson: Shoot First, Crazy About Tiffany's, Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's, and Gentleman Gangster previously. Good Deed Ent. will release Always at The Carlyle in select theaters starting May 11th coming up. Look good?