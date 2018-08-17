A Spooky International Trailer for 'Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween'

MOVIE TRAILERS

"It's time to make Halloween last forever!" Sony Pictures has released an alternate international trailer for horror comedy sequel Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, based on R.L. Stine's Goosebumps book series. This is the follow-up to the 2015 live-action Goosebumps movie that didn't get great reviews, and it looks just as bad. Set in the small town of Wardenclyffe on Halloween Night, two boys unknowingly release Slappy, who plans to cause a Halloween Apocalypse with the help of his monster allies. The ensemble cast of Goosebumps 2 includes Ken Jeong, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Chris Parnell, Madison Iseman, Ben O’Brien, Caleel Harris, Jeremy Ray Taylor, though no Jack Black this time. While this does look a bit better than the first trailer, there's not really much to see in here aside from some CG monsters. Move along.

"No one does Halloween like Slappy." Halloween comes to life in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books. The sequel to the first live-action Goosebumps movie from 2015. Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is directed by American filmmaker Ari Sandel, director of the films The DUFF and When We First Met, as well as the TV series "Aim High" previously. previously. The screenplay is written by Rob Lieber. It's produced by Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz. Adapted from the Goosebumps book series written by R.L. Stine. Sony Pictures will release Sandel's Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween in theaters everywhere starting October 12th this fall. Looking any better? Is anyone excited?

