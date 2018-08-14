A24's Full-Length Trailer for Gaspar Noé's Dance Horror Film 'Climax'

"Dance is everything. It's all I have." A24 has unveiled an energetic, mesmerizing official trailer for the film Climax, the latest feature from controversial, visionary, wacky French filmmaker Gaspar Noé (of I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, Love). This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year to a whole bunch of buzz, with early reviews ranging from terrible to absolutely amazing, most of them at least praising the impressive dance choreography featured throughout (read my review here). Climax is about a troupe of dancers locked up in a cabin finishing rehearsal performances, who start to lose their mind once the after party begins. Starring Sofia Boutella and a cast of professional dancers, "Climax is Noé's most brazen and visionary statement yet." This is such a trippy, flashy trailer for this super artsy film. Turn it up.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Gaspar Noé's Climax, direct from A24's YouTube:

From [controversial] director Gaspar Noé comes a hypnotic, hallucinatory, and ultimately hair-raising depiction of a party that descends into delirium over the course of one wintry night. In Climax, a troupe of young dancers gathers in a remote and empty school building to rehearse. Following an unforgettable opening performance lit by virtuoso cinematographer Benoît Debie and shot by Noé himself, the troupe begins an all-night celebration that turns nightmarish as the dancers discover they've been pounding cups of sangria laced with potent [drugs]. Tracking their journey from jubilation to chaos and full-fledged anarchy, Noé observes crushes, rivalries, and violence amid a collective psychedelic meltdown. Climax is both written and directed by French filmmaker Gaspar Noé, of the films I Stand Alone, Irreversible, Enter the Void, and Love (3D) previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in Directors' Fortnight this year. A24 will release Noé's Climax in select US theaters sometime soon (hopefully). Ready to dance?