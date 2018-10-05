MOVIE TRAILERS

Aaron Paul & Emily Ratajkowski in Trailer for Thriller 'Welcome Home'

by
October 5, 2018
Source: YouTube

Welcome Home Trailer

"We came here to fix this, right? We're not going to leave until we do." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for a film titled Welcome Home, a dangerous romantic thriller of sorts from filmmaker George Ratliff (Joshua, Salvation Boulevard). The film stars Aaron Paul and Emily Ratajkowski as a couple who decide to take a trip to the Italian countryside to work on their relationship. They book a home using a website called "Welcome Home". Once they arrive, an encounter with a neighbor begins to disrupt their relationship even more. The cast also includes Riccardo Scamarcio as Federico, plus Katy Louise Saunders, Alice Bellagamba, and Francesco Acquaroli. This looks like it has some seriously creepy twists and turns. It may start as a struggling romance, but turns into something very freaky and unsettling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for George Ratliff's Welcome Home, direct from YouTube:

Welcome Home Poster

Desperate to reignite the spark in their crumbling relationship, Bryan (Aaron Paul) and Cassie (Emily Ratajkowski) rent a beautiful, romantic villa in the Italian countryside using a home-sharing website called "Welcome Home." Soon after settling in, Cassie befriends Federico (Riccardo Scamarcio), the kind, handsome stranger who lives just down the road. Bryan is instantly threatened by Federico's good looks and charm, and Cassie becomes upset by Bryan's jealousy. Federico uses this jealousy to manipulate the couple into turning against each other. Bryan and Cassie find themselves caught in a sexy, voyeuristic, and increasingly dangerous game of cat and mouse where they discover the person you love the most may be the person you can trust the least. Welcome Home is directed by filmmaker George Ratliff, of the films Purgatory County, Joshua, and Salvation Boulevard previously. The script is written by David Levinson. Vertical will release Ratliff's Welcome Home in select theaters + on VOD starting November 16th this fall.

