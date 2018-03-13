Abbi Jacobson & Dave Franco in First Trailer for Netflix's '6 Balloons'

"I have done everything for you…!" Netflix has released the trailer for an indie drama titled 6 Balloons, another film premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month before hitting Netflix just a few weeks later. The film takes place over the course of one night, following a woman who drives across Los Angeles with her heroin addict brother in search of a detox center, with his two year old daughter in tow. Abbi Jacobson (from "Broad City") stars with Dave Franco, and a full cast including Charlotte Carel, Madeline Carel, Maya Erskine, Dawan Owens, Jen Tullock, Lisa Bierman, Pierce Minor, Heidi Sulzman, Tim Matheson, and Jane Kaczmarek. This cinematography in this looks rough, but the story is compelling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Marja-Lewis Ryan's 6 Balloons, direct from YouTube:

Over the course of one night, a woman (Abbi Jacobson) drives across Los Angeles with her heroin addict brother (Dave Franco) in search of a detox center, with his two year old daughter in tow. Netflix's 6 Balloons is both written and directed by American filmmaker Marja-Lewis Ryan, of only the film Liked previously and some other indie work before. Produced by Samantha Housman, Ross Dinerstein, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, and Peter Kiernan. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month. Netflix will release Marja-Lewis Ryan's 6 Balloons streaming exclusively starting April 6th this spring. Interested?