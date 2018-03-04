2018 Academy Awards Winners - Janney & Rockwell Win Supporting

The 90th Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the esteemed Jimmy Kimmel as our host of the show this year. There are nine excellent Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finally seeing who wins - no one really knows what it will be. It has been a very interesting awards season, with all kinds of surprises and major moments. It's finally time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for all updates.

PICTURE:

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DIRECTOR:

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

ACTOR:

Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.

ACTRESS:

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Thoughts: I'm still partial to Willem Dafoe more than the others, but Rockwell is great, so sure why not.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

Thoughts: Another of the very predictable winners, but she's great in the film so no complaints here.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

The Big Sick - Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out - Written by Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Written by Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Call Me By Your Name - Screenplay by James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

Molly's Game - Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

ANIMATED FEATURE:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Thoughts: Yay!! Another win for Pixar! I love this movie, so I'm very happy with it winning.

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Thoughts: It's a good win, important film for the moment. I still love The Square.

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Blade Runner 2049 - Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound - Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James

Faces, Places - Agnès Varda & JR

Icarus - Bryan Fogel

Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad

Strong Island - Yance Ford

Thoughts: What?! I was not expecting this. Really really hoped Faces Places would win.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

ANIMATED SHORT:

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Thoughts: Well, damn! This was a tough, crowded category - but this is a good win. I'd still rather have War for the Planet of the Apes win with so much incredible work on display after three years.

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

COSTUME DESIGN:

Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul - Consolata Boyle

Thoughts: Yay! This was entirely expected, but it does have gorgeous costumes - all deserved.

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard

Wonder - Arjen Tuiten

Thoughts: Yep! An excellent win for Gary Oldman in that Churchill make-up, congrats for sure.

FILM EDITING:

Baby Driver - Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

Dunkirk - Lee Smith

I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory

SOUND MIXING:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

SOUND EDITING:

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Mighty River" from Mudbound

"Mystery Of Love" from Call Me By Your Name

"Remember Me" from Coco

"Stand Up For Something" from Marshall

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2018 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's always fun to watch the live show. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 90th Academy Awards so far?