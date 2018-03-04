AWARDS
2018 Academy Awards Winners - Janney & Rockwell Win Supporting
by Alex Billington
March 4, 2018
The 90th Academy Awards are upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is being broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the esteemed Jimmy Kimmel as our host of the show this year. There are nine excellent Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finally seeing who wins - no one really knows what it will be. It has been a very interesting awards season, with all kinds of surprises and major moments. It's finally time to find out who is taking home all the Oscars, and who isn't, at the Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with winners marked once announced live tonight - refresh for all updates.
Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2018 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of editorial commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DIRECTOR:
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
ACTOR:
Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq.
ACTRESS:
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Thoughts: I'm still partial to Willem Dafoe more than the others, but Rockwell is great, so sure why not.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
Allison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
Thoughts: Another of the very predictable winners, but she's great in the film so no complaints here.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
The Big Sick - Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out - Written by Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water - Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Written by Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Call Me By Your Name - Screenplay by James Ivory
The Disaster Artist - Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan - Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold
Molly's Game - Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound - Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
ANIMATED FEATURE:
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Thoughts: Yay!! Another win for Pixar! I love this movie, so I'm very happy with it winning.
FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM:
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Thoughts: It's a good win, important film for the moment. I still love The Square.
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Blade Runner 2049 - Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk - Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James
Faces, Places - Agnès Varda & JR
Icarus - Bryan Fogel
Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad
Strong Island - Yance Ford
Thoughts: What?! I was not expecting this. Really really hoped Faces Places would win.
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
ANIMATED SHORT:
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Thoughts: Well, damn! This was a tough, crowded category - but this is a good win. I'd still rather have War for the Planet of the Apes win with so much incredible work on display after three years.
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
COSTUME DESIGN:
Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul - Consolata Boyle
Thoughts: Yay! This was entirely expected, but it does have gorgeous costumes - all deserved.
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
Wonder - Arjen Tuiten
Thoughts: Yep! An excellent win for Gary Oldman in that Churchill make-up, congrats for sure.
FILM EDITING:
Baby Driver - Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
Dunkirk - Lee Smith
I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
SOUND MIXING:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
SOUND EDITING:
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Mighty River" from Mudbound
"Mystery Of Love" from Call Me By Your Name
"Remember Me" from Coco
"Stand Up For Something" from Marshall
"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2018 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and let us know if you're satisfied with this year's results, and what your thoughts are on the actual Oscar ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. It's always fun to watch the live show. Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners and all of the nominees, too! Thoughts on the 90th Academy Awards so far?
