Adam Pally in First Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Most Likely to Murder'

"Ohhhh okay, right! You're the worst." Studio L has released the first trailer for an indie comedy film titled Most Likely to Murder, which is premiering at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival this month. It stars Adam Pally as Billy, the "coolest kid in high school", who comes back to his hometown 15 years later to find he's no longer cool and the girl he still has feelings for now dates the former town outcast. He becomes obsessed with proving that her new boyfriend is actually a murderer. The full cast includes Rachel Bloom, Vincent Kartheiser, Doug Mand, and John Reynolds. I'd love it if the twist in these kind of films is actually oh wait, he really is a murderer! Instead of something else. You never know? This does look fun. Catch it below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Dan Gregor's Most Likely to Murder, direct from YouTube:

A home for the holidays comedic murder-mystery… Billy comes back to his hometown expecting to be beloved like he used to be. Instead he finds his ex is dating the former high school outcast, so Billy becomes obsessed with proving the outcast is actually the killer behind a mysterious local death. It's like Rear Window…for stoners. Most Likely to Murder is directed by comedian/filmmaker Dan Gregor, a TV writer and UCB veteran making his feature directorial debut after a few short film previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. This is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival coming up this month. Studio L will then release Gregor's Most Likely to Murder direct-to-VOD starting on May 1st in the spring.