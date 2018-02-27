Adam Sandler & Chris Rock in Official Trailer for Netflix's 'The Week Of'

"Are you sure you want to be part of this crazy family?!" Netflix has launched the full-length trailer for the new Adam Sandler comedy premiering on the streaming service, titled The Week Of. This film is actually directed by the great Robert Smigel, most well known for his work on "Saturday Night Live" and other late night TV shows. Adam Sandler and Chris Rock star in The Week Of as two "very different" fathers who come together to marry their children, resulting in a crazy weird, wild, hilarious "week of" the wedding. The full cast includes Steve Buscemi, Rob Morgan, Rachel Dratch, Scott Cohen, Patricia Belcher, and Melanie Nicholls-King. So, this film actually looks way better than you're probably expecting, with some genuinely amusing domestic humor. I still don't think it'll be a homerun, but you never know. Have a look.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for Robert Smigel's The Week Of, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can also still watch the first teaser trailer for The Week Of here, to see the original tease for this film.

When two very different fathers (Adam Sandler & Chris Rock) come together for their children’s wedding, everything that could go wrong, does. Watch the hilarious hijinks as the two try to keep everything afloat, while dealing with their families…and each other. Before they get to the big day, they have to go through a long week. The Week Of is directed by veteran American comedy filmmaker Robert Smigel, making his feature directorial debut after extensive work on "Saturday Night Live" and other TV shows + all the "SNL" animated shorts (Smigel did also write the screemplay for Sandler's You Don't Mess with the Zohan). The screenplay is co-written by Robert Smigel and Adam Sandler. Netflix will be debuting Smigel's The Week Of streaming exclusively starting on April 27th this spring. Looking any better? Who wants to see this movie?