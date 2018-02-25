Adina Pintilie's Film 'Touch Me Not' Wins Golden Bear at Berlinale 2018

As another film festival comes to an end, it's time to celebrate and commemorate with the announcement of the awards. The 68th Berlin Film Festival is finishing up, and the winners were revealed at the Closing Ceremony, including the winner of the coveted Golden Bear for Best Film. That top prize was given to a film called Touch Me Not, an experimental feature about intimacy and touch, directed by Romanian filmmaker Adina Pintilie (seen above). This is an odd pick, not because it's bad, just because it's so experimental and more of an art installation than a film. Other big winners include Isle of Dogs' Wes Anderson winning Best Director, and the Russian film Dovlatov picking up quite a few awards as well. Read on for all the winners.

Here are the top awards at the 68th Berlin Film Festival. For the full list including shorts visit Berlinale.de.

Golden Bear for Best Film

Touch Me Not, directed by Adina Pintilie

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Mug (Twarz), directed by Małgorzata Szumowska

Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives

The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi

Silver Bear for Best Director

Wes Anderson for directing Isle of Dogs

Silver Bear for Best Actress

Ana Brun in The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi

Silver Bear for Best Actor

Anthony Bajon in The Prayer (La prière), directed by Cédric Kahn

Silver Bear for Best Script

Manuel Alcalá & Alonso Ruizpalacios for writing Museum (Museo)

Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Elena Okopnaya for costume and production design in Dovlatov, directed by Alexey German Jr.

Best First Feature Award endowed with €50,000, funded by GWFF

Touch Me Not, directed by Adina Pintilie

Special Mention: An Elephant Sitting Still, directed by Hu Bo

Best Documentary Award endowed with €50,000, funded by Glashütte Original

Ex Shaman (Ex Pajé), directed by Luiz Bolognesi

READERS' JURIES AND AUDIENCE AWARDS:

Panorama Audience Award for a Fiction Film

Profile, directed by Timur Bekmambetov

2nd Place: Styx, directed by Wolfgang Fischer

3rd Place: L'Animale, directed by Katharina Mueckstein

Panorama Audience Award for a Documentary Film

The Silence of Others, directed by Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar

2nd Place: Partisan, directed by Lutz Pehnert, Matthias Ehlert & Adama Ulrich

3rd Place: The Trial (O processo), directed by Maria Augusta Ramos

Teddy Audience Award

The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi

Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award

Dovlatov, directed by Alexey German Jr.

Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award

In the Realm of Perfection, directed by Julien Faraut

That puts a final cap on the 68th Berlin Film Festival, wrapping up 10 days of cinema in Germany, as well as our own coverage here on FirstShowing. Berlinale is another prominent film festival taking place early every year, showcasing great films from all over the world. The 2017 international jury included: Tom Tykwer (President), Cécile de France, Chema Prado, Adele Romanski, Ryūichi Sakamoto and Stephanie Zacharek. Congratulations to everyone! This year's selection of winners seems to be a controversial and debatable mix of unique films, with talented filmmakers from all over the world represented. I'm not too happy with the Golden Bear, but it's also not a bad film. Watch out for these films and many others playing at festivals soon.