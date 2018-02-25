AWARDS
Adina Pintilie's Film 'Touch Me Not' Wins Golden Bear at Berlinale 2018
by Alex Billington
February 25, 2018
Source: Berlinale.de
As another film festival comes to an end, it's time to celebrate and commemorate with the announcement of the awards. The 68th Berlin Film Festival is finishing up, and the winners were revealed at the Closing Ceremony, including the winner of the coveted Golden Bear for Best Film. That top prize was given to a film called Touch Me Not, an experimental feature about intimacy and touch, directed by Romanian filmmaker Adina Pintilie (seen above). This is an odd pick, not because it's bad, just because it's so experimental and more of an art installation than a film. Other big winners include Isle of Dogs' Wes Anderson winning Best Director, and the Russian film Dovlatov picking up quite a few awards as well. Read on for all the winners.
Here are the top awards at the 68th Berlin Film Festival. For the full list including shorts visit Berlinale.de.
Golden Bear for Best Film
Touch Me Not, directed by Adina Pintilie
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Mug (Twarz), directed by Małgorzata Szumowska
Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for a feature film that opens new perspectives
The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi
Silver Bear for Best Director
Wes Anderson for directing Isle of Dogs
Silver Bear for Best Actress
Ana Brun in The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi
Silver Bear for Best Actor
Anthony Bajon in The Prayer (La prière), directed by Cédric Kahn
Silver Bear for Best Script
Manuel Alcalá & Alonso Ruizpalacios for writing Museum (Museo)
Silver Bear for Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Elena Okopnaya for costume and production design in Dovlatov, directed by Alexey German Jr.
Best First Feature Award endowed with €50,000, funded by GWFF
Touch Me Not, directed by Adina Pintilie
Special Mention: An Elephant Sitting Still, directed by Hu Bo
Best Documentary Award endowed with €50,000, funded by Glashütte Original
Ex Shaman (Ex Pajé), directed by Luiz Bolognesi
READERS' JURIES AND AUDIENCE AWARDS:
Panorama Audience Award for a Fiction Film
Profile, directed by Timur Bekmambetov
2nd Place: Styx, directed by Wolfgang Fischer
3rd Place: L'Animale, directed by Katharina Mueckstein
Panorama Audience Award for a Documentary Film
The Silence of Others, directed by Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar
2nd Place: Partisan, directed by Lutz Pehnert, Matthias Ehlert & Adama Ulrich
3rd Place: The Trial (O processo), directed by Maria Augusta Ramos
Teddy Audience Award
The Heiresses (Las herederas), directed by Marcelo Martinessi
Berliner Morgenpost Readers' Jury Award
Dovlatov, directed by Alexey German Jr.
Tagesspiegel Readers' Jury Award
In the Realm of Perfection, directed by Julien Faraut
That puts a final cap on the 68th Berlin Film Festival, wrapping up 10 days of cinema in Germany, as well as our own coverage here on FirstShowing. Berlinale is another prominent film festival taking place early every year, showcasing great films from all over the world. The 2017 international jury included: Tom Tykwer (President), Cécile de France, Chema Prado, Adele Romanski, Ryūichi Sakamoto and Stephanie Zacharek. Congratulations to everyone! This year's selection of winners seems to be a controversial and debatable mix of unique films, with talented filmmakers from all over the world represented. I'm not too happy with the Golden Bear, but it's also not a bad film. Watch out for these films and many others playing at festivals soon.
