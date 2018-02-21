Adorable Full-Length Trailer for WB's New Panda IMAX Movie 'Pandas'

"Qian Qian was born in captivity, so learning to thrive in the wild won't be easy." Aw, aren't they so cute and cuddly?! Warner Bros has debuted another new full-length trailer for the IMAX documentary titled Pandas, a nature documentary about everyone's favorite black & white bears. Filmed with IMAX cameras and being presented in IMAX & IMAX 3D, this takes place mostly around Chengdu Panda Base in China. It follows a few researchers and documents the re-introduction of a panda into the wild. This is made by the filmmakers behind the other nature docs Born to be Wild and Island of Lemurs: Madagascar, and features a score composed by Mark Mothersbaugh (of Thor: Ragnarok). As you can hear in this trailer, the movie also features narration by Kristen Bell, talking about the panda program and these wonderful creatures. Anyone want to bet this is going to be a huge hit? Pandas is rated G (oh yes!), and opens in theaters in April.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ poster) for IMAX Documentary Film's Pandas, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for IMAX's Pandas here, for even more footage from this movie.

At Chengdu Panda Base in China, scientists are dedicated to protecting the species by breeding adult Giant Pandas in order to introduce cubs into the wild. This film follows one such researcher, whose passion leads her to initiate a new technique inspired by a black bear program in rural New Hampshire. What starts as a cross-culture collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for an American biologist who crosses an ocean to join her; a scientist from Inner Mongolia; and a very curious female cub named Qian Qian, born in captivity. Captured with IMAX Cameras, join Qian Qian on an exciting new adventure in the mountains of Sichuan as she takes her first steps outside her protected habitat, discovering her true animal nature… even as she faces the challenges of the unknown. Pandas is directed by nature filmmakers David Douglas and Drew Fellman, of Born to be Wild and Island of Lemurs: Madagascar previously. Warner Bros will release Pandas in select IMAX and IMAX 3D theaters starting April 6th, 2018 this spring. Who's excited?