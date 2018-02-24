Al Pacino is Coach Joe Paterno in Full Trailer for HBO's 'Paterno' Film

"You want to fire me? Try it." HBO has released an official trailer for the real-world film Paterno, telling the story of football coach Joe Paterno, played by Al Pacino. While this will be airing directly on HBO, it is still a feature film, and it is the latest feature made by talented filmmaker Barry Levinson (who last made The Wizard of Lies also for HBO). Paterno centers on Penn State's Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, his legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure. The full cast includes Riley Keough, Annie Parisse, Kathy Baker, Greg Grunberg, Peter Jacobson, Tess Frazer, Faith Logan, Darren Goldstein, Midori Francis, and Benjamin Cook. Pacino looks fully deep into this role, should be good.

Here's the official trailer (+ teaser) for Barry Levinson's Paterno movie, direct from HBO's YouTube:

For more information on Levinson's Paterno and the release of the film, visit HBO's official website here.

Paterno centers on Penn State's Joe Paterno (played by Al Pacino) in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno's legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims. Paterno is directed by veteran American filmmaker Barry Levinson, of The Natural, Rain Man, Toys, Sleepers, Wag the Dog, Sphere, Bandits, Man of the Year, The Bay, The Humbling, Rock the Kasbah, and The Wizard of Lies previously. The screenplay is written by David McKenna, with Debora Cahn and John C. Richards. This hasn't played at any film festivals. HBO will debut Paterno exclusively on April 7th this spring. Interested?