Alba August in Official US Trailer for Swedish Biopic 'Becoming Astrid'

"What happens next in the story?" Music Box Films has debuted the official US trailer for a Swedish-Danish drama titled Becoming Astrid, which first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. The film tells the story of Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren (author of the world famous Pippi Longstocking series), who grew up in a small town, started working for the local newspaper there, fell in love with the much older editor of that newspaper, gets pregnant with him, and decides to leave him to raise the child on her own. This actually is the true story of Astrid, the film tells it with a great amount of elegance and sensitivity. Alba August stars as Astrid and she's easily the best part of this. The cast includes Björn Gustafsson, Trine Dyrholm, Maria Bonnevie, Magnus Krepper, and Henrik Rafaelsen. I first saw this at Berlinale and it's quite a good film (read my review), and I'm glad it's getting a real theatrical release in the US this year.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Pernille Fischer Christensen's Becoming Astrid, on YouTube:

Astrid and her siblings count themselves lucky to be growing up on their parents' farm in Vimmerby. Although their daily routine is shaped by strict religious values, their mother Hanna and father Samuel always manage to give them security and a sense of freedom. The owner of the local newspaper offers Astrid a position as a volunteer in the editorial office. Not only does Reinhold Blomberg teach her to proof-read and writing, he also falls in love with her. When she becomes pregnant, Astrid makes a momentous decision: she refuses to marry him and instead decides to take care of herself & her son Lasse on her own. Becoming Astrid is directed by Danish filmmaker Pernille Fischer Christensen, of the films A Soap, Dancers, A Family, and Someone You Love previously. The screenplay is written by Kim Fupz Aakeson and Pernille Fischer Christensen. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (read our review). Music Box will release Becoming Astrid in select US theaters starting November 23rd this fall. Curious?