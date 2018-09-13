Alex & Nat Wolff Star Together in Full Trailer for 'Stella's Last Weekend'

"Don't go near that girl again - no matter how much you like her." The Orchard has debuted the official trailer for an indie dramedy titled Stella's Last Weekend, which will be arriving in select theaters this October. The film stars brothers Nat Wolff and Alex Wolff, two big actors on the rise in tons of different films nowadays. And it's written & directed by Polly Draper, an actress who also happens to be Alex & Nat's real-life mom, making this quite the family affair. The film is about brothers Jack & Oliver who reunite to put their beloved dog to sleep. While their zany mother plans a party to celebrate Stella's life, things go hilariously awry when the brothers discover they love the same girl. Aside from the two Wolff brothers, the film stars Paulina Singer, Nick Sandow, Polly Draper, and Julia Macchio. This looks very good, with some great humor that flows perfectly from these two (I dig the line about "Stella can't read, Mom"). Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer for Polly Draper's Stella's Last Weekend, direct from YouTube:

Oliver (Alex Wolff) is a Queens high school senior who is madly in love with Violet, the girl of his dreams. Oliver's older brother, Jack (Nat Wolff), is not so lucky with his love life, having made a real connection with a girl who suddenly dropped him without any explanation. When Jack comes home from college for a special celebration of Stella, the family's beloved but aging dog, he soon discovers that the girl who broke his heart is the very same Violet who has stolen Oliver's heart. A series of comic complications ensue as the romantic rivalry between the brothers escalates, Violet wavers between the two equally appealing siblings, and the entire family tries to get through the emotional upheaval of Stella's impending "last hurrah." Stella's Last Weekend is both written and directed by American actress Polly Draper, directing her second film after making The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie previously. This hasn't premiered at any major festivals as far as we know. The Orchard will release Stella's Last Weekend in select theaters starting October 12th, before arriving on VOD starting October 23rd. First impression? Who's interested in this?