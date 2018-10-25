Alex Winter's Tech Doc 'Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain' Trailer

"The internet is now a tool of central power, but blockchain says 'no way!'" SingularDTV + Futurism have released the official trailer for a documentary titled Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, formerly known as Decentralized. This is the latest doc made by actor-turned-filmmaker Alex Winter, who also made the excellent other tech docs Downloaded and Deep Web previously. This time he tackles the hot new tech trend of the day - blockchain. Trust Machine is the first blockchain-funded, blockchain-distributed, and blockchain-focused documentary, exploring the evolution of cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin), blockchain and decentralization, including the technology's role in addressing important real-world issues. Featuring narration by Rosario Dawson. I am a big fan of Winter's docs, and I'm looking forward to watching this.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Winter's doc Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, on YouTube:

In his newest documentary Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain, filmmaker Alex Winter drills down on blockchain, the decentralized technology that supports cryptocurrencies. Why are banks terrified of it, while UNICEF Ventures embraces it to help refugee children? Winter follows tech innovators striking a raw nerve as banks and network pundits rush to condemn volatile cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. British hacktivist Lauri Love fights extradition—his computer skills perceived a threat to the US government. Through the film, Winter reveals that the proponents of the blockchain—a verified digital ledger—are already using the technology to change the world; fighting income inequality, the refugee crisis and world hunger. Trust Machine: The Story of Blockchain is directed by actor / writer / filmmaker Alex Winter, director of the docs Downloaded, Deep Web, and The Panama Papers (this year) previously. SingularDTV will release Winter's Trust Machine in select US theaters starting on October 26th this fall.